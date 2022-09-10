Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has sent a message of hope to his supporters, days after the Supreme Court upheld President-elect William Ruto’s win.

On Friday, Raila said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will sue Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance for signing an agreement with parties that were part of the Azimio coalition.

The president-elect has signed an agreement with United Democratic Movement (UDM), Maendeleo Chap Chap, Pamoja African Alliance, Movement for Development and Growth (MDG) and Development Empowerment Party (DEP).

The five parties were initially part of Azimio One Kenya Alliance and according to Raila, the constitution barred the five parties from entering into any agreement with any coalition until after the lapse of 90 days after the election.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu also maintained that any political party can only belong to one coalition at a time.

“As far as we are aware, the only agreement that my office is aware of are those signed before the election. Nothing has been brought to us to indicate that things have changed,” Nderitu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.