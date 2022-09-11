Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Outgoing Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, is having it very rough from Kenya Kwanza after hinting at joining President-elect William Ruto and asking for a job.

Led by outspoken Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the Kenya Kwanza brigade told Balala in no uncertain terms to forget about joining Ruto’s Government.

Taking to his official Twitter handle yesterday, Cherargei accused Balala of what he termed as his failure to stand with Ruto during his hour of need.

At the same time, Cherargei faulted the CS over the death of 10 rhinos after being moved to Tsavo East National Park in July 2018.

He urged Balala to retire peacefully with Uhuru because as Kenya Kwanza, it is easier to forgive Raila Odinga or even Uhuru, but not him.

“CS Balala @tunajibu when 10 rhinos died mysteriously he insulted Kenyans and went to bed with despots when Ruto was being humiliated, he shall not be close to the Kenya Kwanza Government.”

“Retire with Uhuru peacefully. You have served 15 years and the tourism sector plummeted!” said Cherargei.

Balala had begged Ruto to re-hire him as Tourism CS in his government; a move that angered Kenya Kwanza adherents.

Balala was the first Cabinet secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Executive to congratulate Ruto immediately after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared him winner of the August 9 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST