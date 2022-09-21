Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, is now back in the limelight after going underground following his humiliating defeat by Hillary Barchok for the governor’s seat.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto revealed the real reason he has been missing in action since the last general election.

He noted that he had flu that kept him out of public for some time.

“I want to thank the people of Bomet for the support they gave me in the last election. I want to assure them that I’m now back and healthy. I had flu that kept me out of the public limelight for a bit of time,” Isaac stated.

At the same time, Isaac highlighted some of the challenges the new governors are facing in their bid to actualize devolution dreams.

“A lot of these governors get into office and don’t even read the handover reports. We have counties that have not completed the construction of offices that were started 7-8 years ago.

“The management of public service at the counties has not been addressed, it has remained ad hoc. For devolution to succeed governors have to start developing a proper & workable public service that is respected,” Isaac said.

Isaac lost the Bomet gubernatorial race to Hillary Barchok who took over the office following the demise of the second governor Dr. Joyce Laboso.

Barchok won the gubernatorial race with 158,798 votes ahead of Ruto who garnered 137,325 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.