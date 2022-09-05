Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will nullify President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

Speaking when he met Meru leaders led by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Sunday, the former Prime Minister said he had high hopes that the Supreme Court will overturn IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati’s declaration that Ruto is the fifth president-elect.

“We are confident that our cause is just. I don’t want to speculate or anticipate the ruling of the court but I believe that the judges are people who are learned and qualified and fair therefore I believe that they will deliver a just ruling,” Raila said.

The seven Supreme Court judges are today expected to deliver their verdict on Raila’s presidential petition at Noon.

Raila had requested the apex court to declare the August 9, presidential election results null and void, stating that none of the four presidential candidates achieved the 50 percent plus one vote threshold.

Besides, he noted that presidential elections were marred with illegalities and irregularities and therefore should be nullified.

Through his lawyers, the Azimio team told the seven judges that the technology used by IEBC was corrupted, manipulated, and tainted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.