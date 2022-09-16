Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s technical adviser and political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, could be begging President William Ruto for a job, going by the latest statement.

This is after he heaped praises on Ruto, despite opposing him in the last General Election.

In the run-up to the August 9 polls, Ngunyi had been a strong critic of Ruto.

At one point, Ngunyi even projected that Ruto would lose the presidential election to his main opponent, Raila Odinga.

However, things did not turn out as he expected and was forced to eat a humble pie.

Following William Ruto’s inauguration, Mutahi Ngunyi changed his tune and heaped praise on the president.

In a statement yesterday, Ngunyi said he worked with Ruto and that he will make a great president.

“I have worked with William Ruto in Board Room 6 at State House. This man will make a great President,” Ngunyi said.

Last week, Ngunyi speculated that a William Ruto presidency will last the maximum of two terms, and thereafter Rigathi Gachagua would succeed him for another ten years, marking an exit in 2042.

