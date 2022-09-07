Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Last week, Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, was sworn into office as the second governor of the agriculture-rich county.

Kang’ata won the seat after beating former Kigumo Member of Parliament, Jamleck Kamau, who was vying on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Kang’ata was buoyed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave that was started by President-elect William Ruto.

According to ODM aspirant, Pius Kinuthia, Murang’a county officials under the leadership of Kang’ata have started asking youths to bribe them with Sh 10,000 so that they can be employed by the county government.

“Some County Government officials are asking Sh10,000 to our youths to EMPLOY them. We will OPPOSE this. And if Kangata is aware of this but doing nothing, we will not tolerate this,” Kinuthia, who lost the Murang’a senatorial seat to UDA’s James Nyutu, wrote on his Twitter page.

Also, on Tuesday, patients at Maragua Level 4 Hospital were chased away since the hospital has no water, electricity and drugs.

This is despite Kang’ata visiting the hospital last week and assuring residents that services will improve in all hospitals in Murang’a County under his leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.