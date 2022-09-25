Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – That it is very hard to tame exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna is not in doubt due to his independence of mind.

He attacks every Tom, Dick, and Harry irrespective of their friendship or enmity.

Days after confirming to Kenyans that he will be back to the country next month, speculations have emerged that Miguna Miguna could sever ties with president William Ruto who okayed his return after years in exile courtesy of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his spanner boys.

Many have spelt doom on the friendship between Miguna Miguna and Ruto, saying it may not take long before they fall out bitterly.

According to them, Miguna cannot stick with Ruto to the end, saying his character will lead to an immediate fallout as soon as he arrives in the country.

One such Kenyan identified as Airo Nick claimed on social media.

“Miguna Miguna will turn against Ruto’s regime in just three months. I have imported some golden popcorn,” Nick tweeted.

But in a rejoinder, Miguna dismissed such plans, saying those who are envisioning their fallout are dreaming.

However, Miguna appeared to suggest that he will not continue supporting Ruto if he veers off the road and acts against the rule of law like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta

“Keep dreaming. I stand for integrity, freedom, truth, equity, and rule of law. I fight anyone who undermines these virtues, values, ideals, and principles,” Miguna responded.

Miguna announced that he will arrive in the country on October 20, at 6 am.

Miguna was deported to Canada in February 2018 for illegally swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President and since then, attempts to come back to the country had fallen flat until Ruto became President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.