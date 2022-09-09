Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was spotted at President-elect William Ruto’s Karen residence on Friday, a day after he withdrew from the race for Speaker of the Senate race.

Kalonzo was fronted by Azimio One Kenya Alliance to battle out with Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, Amason Jeffa Kingi, who eventually became the speaker of the Senate after the Wiper party boss withdrew from the race.

On Friday morning, Kalonzo, who has been christened ‘Watermelon’ in political circles, was spotted at Ruto’s residence and the two were seen sharing a warm embrace.

Former Tharaka Nithi county senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, were among leaders who welcomed Kalonzo at Ruto’s residence.

The former Vice president will be in political cold for another five years if he fails to strike a deal with President-elect William Ruto, who will be sworn in as the fifth President on Tuesday next week.

Here are photos of Kalonzo Musyoka at Ruto’s residence in Karen on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.