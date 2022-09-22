Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, was conspicuously absent on Thursday when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua flagged off the first consignment of subsidised fertiliser.

Gachagua flagged off the consignment outside his Harambee Annex office.

President William Ruto had last week ordered the Ministry of Agriculture to supply 1.4 million bags to farmers which will be available at cheaper prices on the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots and sub-depots across the country.

Despite Munya being in charge of the Agriculture docket, he was absent when Gachagua was flagging off the consignment.

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei, stated that Munya should be disciplined for absconding duty.

He also urged Ruto’s government to discipline him since it is a violation of work ethics and disdain attitude towards the current government.

“CS Munya’s absence in flagging off of subsidised fertilisers by Dp Gachagua is gross indiscipline, violation of code of ethics & disdain attitude towards govt & must be punished accordingly. Is he working for Kenyans or Azimio? Campaigns are over! My farmers are happy!” Cherargei said on Thursday.

