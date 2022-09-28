Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Applicants are invited for the posts of Interns at Laikipia University in the following Department:

Ref: LU/R (ADMIN)/IA/132/EA/98

Department

Farm

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture

Post: 1

N/B: Applicants must be Kenya Citizens who have graduated within the last 2 (years) from a recognized Institutions and would like to get a practical training and experience in their areas of specialization.

TERMS OF SERVICE

Successful interns will be offered a twelve (12) months appointment non-renewable.

STIPEND

A stipend of Kshs.25,000/= will be paid to successful interns

How to Apply

An application indicating the area of preference and a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of certificates (5 copies each) should be submitted to:-

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (AF&P)

Laikipia University

P.O. Box 1100-20300

NYAHURURU

Not later than, 13th October 2022

Laikipia University is an equal opportunity employer. Persons of the female gender, persons living with disabilities and those from minority groups are encouraged to apply