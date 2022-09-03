Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – The International Human Rights Foundation has stated that William Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya, going by the evidence the petitioners presented at the Supreme Court.

From Monday this week, 7 Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Martha Koome have been hearing 8 petitioners led by Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader on why William Ruto’s victory on August 9th should be nullified.

The case hearing concluded on Friday and the determination will be made on Monday, September 5.

According to the International Human Rights Foundation, the petitioners didn’t present enough proof to persuade the Supreme Court to reverse the election of President-Elect William Ruto.

Additionally, the organisation stated that the petitioners presented fake evidence to the court that was debunked by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) lawyers.

Ruto, 56, won the August 9th election after he garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.