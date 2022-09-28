Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Internships
To provide logistical and administrative support to the Procurement Department.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Issuing stock items to user departments.
- Receiving of deliveries and taking stock.
- Analysing quotations and creating evaluation analysis.
- Forwarding of invoices to finance
- Preparing RFQs and seeking quotes from suppliers in the bidding phase
- Preparing purchase orders.
- Assist in the maintenance of relevant internal databases and files.
- Retrieve and present information from a variety of internal and external sources
- Draft routine correspondence to users and other stakeholders.
- Perform other duties/projects as assigned.
Qualifications
- Candidate must be a citizen of Kenya.
- Bachelor’s degree in Procurement
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent computer proficiency.
- Ability to prioritize and plan work schedule in advance
- Ability to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion within parameters of instructions given, prescribed routines, and standard accepted practices
- Integrity and ability to handle confidential information
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit an application letter, a detailed CV (include two referees), academic certificates, and a clear copy of your Kenya National ID and iTax certificate via email to hrjobs@kcau.ac.ke by 4th October 2022. .
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
The subject of your email should read: PROCUREMENT INTERNSHIP
Head of Human Resources,
KCA University,
P.0. Box 56808-00200,
Nairobi, Kenya
Website: www.kcau.ac.ke
