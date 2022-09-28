Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Internships

To provide logistical and administrative support to the Procurement Department.

PDF Version

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Issuing stock items to user departments.
  • Receiving of deliveries and taking stock.
  • Analysing quotations and creating evaluation analysis.
  • Forwarding of invoices to finance
  • Preparing RFQs and seeking quotes from suppliers in the bidding phase
  • Preparing purchase orders.
  • Assist in the maintenance of relevant internal databases and files.
  • Retrieve and present information from a variety of internal and external sources
  • Draft routine correspondence to users and other stakeholders.
  • Perform other duties/projects as assigned.

Qualifications

  • Candidate must be a citizen of Kenya.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Procurement
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent computer proficiency.
  • Ability to prioritize and plan work schedule in advance
  • Ability to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion within parameters of instructions given, prescribed routines, and standard accepted practices
  • Integrity and ability to handle confidential information

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit an application letter, a detailed CV (include two referees), academic certificates, and a clear copy of your Kenya National ID and iTax certificate via email to hrjobs@kcau.ac.ke by 4th October 2022. .

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The subject of your email should read: PROCUREMENT INTERNSHIP

Head of Human Resources,
KCA University,
P.0. Box 56808-00200,
Nairobi, Kenya
Website: www.kcau.ac.ke




