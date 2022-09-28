Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internships

To provide logistical and administrative support to the Procurement Department.

Duties & Responsibilities

Issuing stock items to user departments.

Receiving of deliveries and taking stock.

Analysing quotations and creating evaluation analysis.

Forwarding of invoices to finance

Preparing RFQs and seeking quotes from suppliers in the bidding phase

Preparing purchase orders.

Assist in the maintenance of relevant internal databases and files.

Retrieve and present information from a variety of internal and external sources

Draft routine correspondence to users and other stakeholders.

Perform other duties/projects as assigned.

Qualifications

Candidate must be a citizen of Kenya.

Bachelor’s degree in Procurement

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent computer proficiency.

Ability to prioritize and plan work schedule in advance

Ability to work independently and to carry out assignments to completion within parameters of instructions given, prescribed routines, and standard accepted practices

Integrity and ability to handle confidential information

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit an application letter, a detailed CV (include two referees), academic certificates, and a clear copy of your Kenya National ID and iTax certificate via email to hrjobs@kcau.ac.ke by 4th October 2022. .

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The subject of your email should read: PROCUREMENT INTERNSHIP

Head of Human Resources,

KCA University,

P.0. Box 56808-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya

Website: www.kcau.ac.ke