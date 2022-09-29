Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internships

The purpose of the role is to provide human resources and administrative support to Regional Office HR department across the full range of HR processes and service areas. The HR Intern will report to Regional HR and Admin Manager.

Key Responsibilities

Assist in the recruiting and selection process

Preparing job advertisements and posting on DRC Website and other relevant media/sites as required; Assist in long-listing process as may be required;

Schedule and administer written tests for shortlisted candidates, and compile & forward to the hiring manager;

Schedule interviews in consultation with the hiring manager, and other panelists;

Preparation of interview files/documents and ensure arrangements including venue are in place ahead of interviews.

Assist in administration of HRManager (recruitment system) including updating candidate status, sending correspondence through the system, and closing out vacancies;

Assist in scheduling and arrange onboarding process for new staff.

HR Administration

Assist in preparation of documents for immigration processing as assigned by the supervisor

Update/create personnel files ensuring completeness while adherence to highest level of confidentiality;

Assist on audit requests;

Monitor expiry of staff contracts and advise the Regional HR on timely basis;

DRC Dynamics:

Update employee data in DRC Dynamics;

Assist users to use the HR module in DRC Dynamics;

Extract reports from DRC Dynamics as requested e.g. leave balances,

Carry out any other tasks as may be assigned from time to time for smooth operation of the HR

About you

In this position, you are expected to demonstrate DRC’s five core competencies:

Striving for excellence: You focus on reaching results while ensuring an efficient process.

Collaborating: You involve relevant parties and encourage feedback.

Taking the lead: You take ownership and initiative while aiming for innovation.

Communicating: You listen and speak effectively and honestly.

Demonstrating integrity: You act in line with our vision and values.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources or Business Administration with specialization in Human Resources

Minimum one-year work experience within HR environment with familiarity of human resources procedures and practices

Interest and aptitude to work in Human Resources, or non-profit management/administrative fields;

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize tasks and handle numerous assignments simultaneously;

Conditions

Contract: 6 months contract

Availability: October 2022

Duty station: This position is based in Regional Office Nairobi.

Reporting Line: Regional HR and Administration Manager

Providing equal opportunities We are committed to creating an inclusive and positive work environment based on mutual respect for all employees. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, age, ability, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, or any other factor. At DRC we celebrate diversity and appreciate our employees for the people they are and their unique skills, backgrounds, and perspectives. We encourage all interested candidates to apply.

Promoting high standards : DRC’s capacity to ensure the protection of and assistance to refugees, IDP’s and other persons of concern depends on the ability of our staff to uphold and promote the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct in relation DRC’s values and Code of Conduct, including safeguarding against sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. DRC conducts thorough and comprehensive background checks as part of the recruitment process

How to Apply

Only motivated applications that address the stipulated duties and meet the required qualifications, sent together with a CV, will be considered.

DRC only accepts applications sent via our online-application form on www.drc.ngo under Vacancies.

Please submit your application and CV in English no later than 5th October 2022DRC as an employer

By working in DRC, you will be joining a global workforce of around 8000 employees in 40 countries. We pride ourselves on our:

Professionalism, impact & expertise

Humanitarian approach & the work we do

Purpose, meaningfulness & own contribution

Culture, values & strong leadership

Fair compensation & continuous development