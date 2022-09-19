Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 September 2022 – Popular Instagram model, Danii Banks has revealed that her luxury watch and cash were stolen after she was intoxicated and drugged at a party she attended recently.

According to a report by TMZ, Banks who has more than 2.5 million followers and is known for her risque outfits, told police she was not in her right mind as at the time of the attack. She said that a man drove her home while two others followed in another car to pick up the man who dropped her off. Banks said that when she regained consciousness at home, she found her Cartier watch missing.

After checking the security footage of her house, she said that she saw three men with her at the front gate, but she could not recognize them. Surveillance footage showed the men driving a blue Chevy Impala.

She also told cops she realised her bank accounts were overdrawn and believed someone had managed to gain access to her phone and made two Zelle payments from her Chase Bank accounts that together amounted to $5,000. Dani also claimed her American Express credit card was missing.

This is not the first time that Banks is experiencing a home robbery.

In 2019, Banks confronted an intruder in her home in Georgia. She was standing face-to-face with the unidentified man while she was completely naked. She was held at gunpoint while the man, a thief, demanded money. She claimed she was asleep in her apartment, when she was woken up by her dogs barking. She called the police who later found her hysterical and crying. She described her intruder as a light-skinned black male. Banks said the man made her open a safe, which she said was empty and then he pushed her onto her bed before he fled.

Police say they are still investigating the Vegas incident.