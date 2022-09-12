Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – A young lady was captured on camera having fun in a nightclub with a man old enough to be her father.

In the viral video taken by a nosy reveler, the seemingly shy lady is seen busy on the phone as her ‘Mubaba’ smokes shisha.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with the majority of Netizens trolling the beautiful lady.

‘’Someone is ready to get an iPhone 14 pro max,’’ a social media user wrote.

‘’She is going to suffer for 5 minutes only in a guest house and get an iPhone 14 pro max,’’ another social media user added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.