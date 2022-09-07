Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua may walk away scot-free despite being accused of stealing a cool 7.4 billion of taxpayers’ money.

This is after his corruption case was postponed due to Raila Odinga’s petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s victory on Monday.

And just a day after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld Ruto’s victory, Gachagua was in court yesterday to answer to corruption cases, but that didn’t happen.

In details contained in court schedules and cases lined up for Tuesday, Rigathi Gachagua was to appear before Hon. V.N. Wakumile alongside nine of his co-accused, but he didn’t, ostensibly due to his newly acquired status as the Deputy President-elect.

Since the court upheld Ruto’s win, the Director of Public Prosecution will be in a dilemma on whether or not to go on with Gachagua’s corruption case by virtue of being the second in command.

This is because as per the constitution it is only the President of Kenya who has immunity in criminal cases and cannot be arraigned in court.

However, the law is not clear whether the Deputy President enjoys similar immunity as the Head of State.

Gachagua has already denied six counts of corruption-related charges which include; conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, money laundering, and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

He is accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh7.4 billion proceeds of crime between 2013 and 2020 through business deals with the government.

