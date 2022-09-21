Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate, Mwalimu Mohammed Abduba Dida, has hit out at Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday, the outspoken politician said he is disappointed with Raila Odinga for moving to Luo Nyanza on Monday to impose county speakers.

Dida said even Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, cannot stoop to that extent of imposing county assembly speakers.

“Raila is busy moving from Luo County to Luo County imposing County Assembly Speakers. What a sad story. You put all your energy into a person who is only there for business. County Assembly speaker! WtF Raila? I am seriously disappointed. Even Wetangula would never go this low,” Mwalimu Dida wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila has been urging Luo Nyanza MCAs to vote for his candidates as speakers of county assemblies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.