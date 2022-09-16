Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken his silence after Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager.

Tuchel signed Aubameyang at Chelsea on transfer deadline day on September 1, but lost his job just a week later. The two had linked up at Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 2017.

The Chelsea striker has now admitted he was saddened by his sacking, adding that he intends to speak to his former coach ‘as soon as possible’.

Aubameyang told Hayters TV after Chelsea’s disappointing 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night, September 14: ‘Everyone knows the relationship that I had with Thomas. It’s always sad when someone leaves the club. Obviously, I just saw him for a few days.

‘When you play football you have to adapt very quickly to some moments in the season, this can happen.

‘I think he was a bit frustrated and sad, obviously. I will try to talk to him as soon as possible. It’s been a crazy week for all of us, that’s part of life, we have to adapt.

‘I think it’s a bit of sadness at the moment, hopefully we’ll get back to better days soon. Obviously, I think it’s a bit strange for everybody, not only for me, but as I said, this is football, you have to adapt.

‘When you play for Chelsea you need results as soon as possible, that’s why I’m a bit frustrated today.’

Aubameyang was brought in at the last minute by Tuchel to reinforce the Blues’ forward line after the club had chased the former Barcelona star for several weeks during the transfer window.

In 95 games under Tuchel at Dortmund, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star scored 79 times and assisted a further 17 in possibly the Gabon international’s most fruitful partnership.

Aubameyang is yet to score a goal for his new side since his arrival, having played 125 minutes in the Champions League, but assisted Raheem Sterling’s opener against Salzburg on Wednesday.