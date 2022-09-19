Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Big Brother star, Kidd Waya, has come out to dismiss reports that he has a fiancee and is set to get married.

Last week, reports were rife online claiming the reality TV star was getting hitched.

A video of him with a Caucasian lady in a restaurant went viral after he fed her and also kissed her.

Some people insinuated that the lady is his fiancee.

This afternoon he came online to set the record straight.

”I’m not getting married and I DO NOT have a fiancé. It was fun seeing all the reactions tho.”

Watch the video of him and the caucasian lady below