Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she is not ready to date after her divorce from Kanye West in 2021 and split with Pete Davidson this summer.

During her appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan on Monday, the 41-year-old reality star said she really just needs to be alone before she makes another amorous move.

‘I’m just not ready,’ said the mother of four who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with West – who is trying to finish up law school. She also shared: ‘I’m not looking for anything.’

The conversation began when the reality TV star was asked what kind of man she sees herself with.

Kim replied: ‘Absolutely no one.’

Co-host Kelly Ripa then told Kim to ‘stay off dating apps.’

Kim said in a very droll tone that using dating apps like Match or Tinder ‘wasn’t even an option’ for her.

Kelly, 51, then went into overdrive telling Kim what she needed in her love life.

‘You need a titan of industry. That’s what you need. That is what you are, and that is what you need. It’s a very small field but he’s out there, sitting here, watching this,’ said Kelly.

Kim then hilariously looked into the camera and made a seductive expression which made the audience giggle.

Reflecting on the last time she made her wish list: ‘I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out,’ she said. ‘But I’m just not ready.’

Co-host Ryan Seacrest, who has worked with Kim for the past 15 years – on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and now The Kardashians, asked if she could ‘actually go out on a casual date,’ Kardashian said no.

‘I don’t think so. I think it would have to be something set up at a friend’s house,’ she said. ‘Something very chill. Nowhere out in public. I just want chill.’

The mother of four then shared: ‘I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids.’

Kim divorced Kanye last year before she started dating SNL vet Pete Davidson. They split this summer.

She recently said she’s ‘happily single.’

‘I haven’t really thought about it because I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,’ she shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

‘But I think my next route, I feel like I have to … go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.’