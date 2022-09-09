Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – A TikToker suffering from dwarfism has made a clarification addressed to those who think she is a kid.

The lady who revealed that she is 22 years old, stated that she’s an adult who knows what she’s doing on the social media platform.

@Itzamaeliaa said she decided to make the video because she gets some many messages from people calling her a child.

