Friday, September 9, 2022 – A TikToker suffering from dwarfism has made a clarification addressed to those who think she is a kid.
The lady who revealed that she is 22 years old, stated that she’s an adult who knows what she’s doing on the social media platform.
@Itzamaeliaa said she decided to make the video because she gets some many messages from people calling her a child.
Watch the video
