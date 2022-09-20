Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden for being given a seat on the 14th row at the Queen’s funeral and said if he were the president he would have been moved closer to the front of the audience.

The former President said on his social media platform – Truth Social – that it showed there is “no respect” for the United States anymore. He also insisted it was a good time for Biden to get to know “leaders of certain Third World Countries”.

In his first reaction to the funeral, Trump noted Biden’s position in Westminster Abbey behind the Polish president.

He wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”

He added: “If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”

He then quoted his own tweet and added: “In real estate, like in politics and life, location is everything.”