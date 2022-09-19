Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson, Juliana Cherera, has blamed the commission’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati after she was booed badly in a meeting in Mombasa.

The IEBC officials have been holed up in Mombasa for the last week discussing the commission’s conduct of the August 9 poll.

All the commissioners were in attendance including the four commissioners who repudiated the declaration of William Ruto as the winner of the election.

The four commissioners who rejected the results were, Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya.

When they arrived for the meeting on Sunday, the four were heckled and booed as Chebukati watched.

Speaking after the embarrassment, Cherera blamed Chebukati, saying he was behind the humiliation.

“Yes, I received boos. The other commissioners received jeers as well. However, among the jeers, many rejoiced and applauded for us,” Cherera stated.

“The chairman sat idly by as many clusters of staff booed us, and he did not move an inch to stop them,” Cherera added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.