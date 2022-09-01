Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims by Azimio La Umoja party leader, Raila Odinga, that their systems were hacked.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Raila Odinga claimed that IEBC servers were hacked and alien Forms 34A uploaded in favor of President-Elect William Ruto.

In his submission on Thursday, IEBC through lawyer Mahat Somane dismissed the allegations and said their servers were intact and nobody managed to hack them.

Somane said that no one had compromised and hacked the IEBC system since the presidential results from every constituency are not different from what has been posted on the commission’s online portal.

“Our systems are intact my ladies and lords and no one managed to hack despite several attempts. Our system was stable since over 380 million people accessed it and it didn’t blink even a second,” Somane stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.