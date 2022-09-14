Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, is over the moon after President William Ruto recognized him during his first speech as President on Tuesday.

In his inaugural speech, President Ruto hailed Chebukati for what he termed as conducting a transparent and credible election, whose result faithfully reflected the will of Kenyans.

The new President also thanked Chebukati for refusing to be intimidated by senior government officials who visited his offices, threatening him with consequences should he declare Ruto as the President-elect.

Reacting to Ruto’s speech, Chebukati thanked and expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for recognizing him for the role he played during the August 9th Presidential election.

“On behalf of IEBC and myself, I wish to thank H.E. President William Ruto for recognizing @IEBCKenya for having raised the bar of integrity and the standard of public service in Kenya. I feel proud to have made my contribution toward strengthening democracy in Kenya. God bless.” Chebukati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.