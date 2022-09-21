Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has hit out at Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati after he sacked one of the top commission’s officials.

Speaking during the Senators induction workshop in Nakuru on Wednesday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi county senator, said the IEBC chairman sacked Deputy Commission Secretary (DCS) Operations, Ruth Kulundu.

Kulundu is said to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mole and was said to be working with the four commissioners who repudiated the outcome of the last election where President William Ruto was declared the winner.

Kulundu was also said to be working with IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Peter Wanderi, and Justus Nyang’aya to sabotage IEBC.

Sifuna, in reaction to Kulundu’s sacking, said Chebukati must be removed from office since he is behaving like somebody who is above the law.

During the presidential petition lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, the Supreme Court said Chebukati conducted the August 9th election in a free, fair, transparent and verifiable manner.

