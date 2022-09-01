Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Former Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai, has said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, is a hero for how he conducted the August 9th Presidential election.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Prof Muigai, who is representing Chebukati, said the IEBC Chairman conducted a free and fair poll and should be regarded as a hero.

Muigai said Chebukati will be honored as one of the greatest heroes in our country’s history when this issue of the presidential petition is over.

“At an appropriate time when this is over, I entertain no doubt that an independent group of people looking at the work Chebukati has done for our nation will recognize him as one of our outstanding heroes in the history of our nation,” Chebukati said.

Githu also said Chebukati is being persecuted because some aspirants don’t accept the outcome of the election.

“There is nothing wrong with IEBC and Wafula Chebukati. There is something very wrong in the way the persons who participate in the electoral process accept winning or losing, that’s the problem,” Githu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.