Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, had in October 2021 vowed to get married on the lawns of State House once her father wins the presidency.

However, her plans were thwarted when IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto the winner of the August 9 presidential race, a decision that was upheld by the Supreme Court when Raila challenged the results.

Raila’s loss to Ruto in the last election completely shuttered 32-year-old Winnie Odinga’s plans of getting married in State House, unless she uses her wits to find a partner who works at the State House.

One fan advised Winnie Odinga to get married to William Ruto’s digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, William Ruto’s aid Farouk Kibet or the director of communications in the office of Ruto Emmanuel Talam now that her dreams had been shuttered.

But the furious Winnie Odinga hit back at the fan saying she cannot get married to any of the three.

She termed the three as “ugly thieves” stating that she would rather sleep with a horse than the three allies of Ruto.

“I’d rather f*uck a horse than get married to any of those ugly thieving baggers,” Raila’s daughter said in a Tweet.

It is understood that Winnie Odinga has in the past received various marriage proposals from men who have always wished to have her as the mother of their children, but she turned them down

