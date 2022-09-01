Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando could be regretting supporting Azimio Leader Raila Odinga in the August 9th, General Election.

Speaking for the first time after conceding defeat to President-elect William Ruto’s UDA candidate Wahome Wamatinga, Kabando, who vied on Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya ticket, claimed that he would be the Nyeri Senator today had he accepted Ruto’s offer to run on UDA ticket.

He said he failed to clinch the senatorial seat because he was supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a series of tweets, Kabando said that had he accepted the UDA party ticket following persuasion by William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, then, he’d be the senator of Nyeri County.

“I know that had I taken UDA ticket as persuaded by William Ruto, Rigathi Gachagua and their brigade, today I’d be Nyeri Senator,” he said.

However, he admitted that he does not regret losing the seat for being in Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition party.

“But do I regret it? No, no, never,” he added.

At the same time, Kabando admitted that there were malpractices during elections in the region.

“High malpractices must clearly have adversely affected #BabaNaMama total Presidency votes. But quite honestly, we all at lower seats cannot claim we were rigged out. In fact, barely 3 few of us Azimio candidates in Mt. Kenya campaigned for Raila and Martha except when they visited,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.