Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Socialite, Huddah Monroe, has said she wished she had heed to her mother and aunts’ warning to never date West African men especially Nigerian men.

Huddah said this on Instagram while recalling when Kenyan President, William Ruto admitted how difficult it was for him to give away his daughter to a Nigerian man.

“In Kenya, every parent warned their daughters about West African men immediately our boobs started showing. We didn’t hear word,” she said.

“As a teen, my mom and aunties told me never to date a West African man, esp Congo and Nigerian men. I wish I listened, I didn’t know until I knew.” she added.

See her posts