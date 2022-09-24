Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – Last weekend, police raided the controversial Motherland Club in Kitengela and shut it down for running a strip club and a brothel.

Police officers accompanied by Kajiado County Liquor and Alcohol Licensing Board Chairman, Jonah Marapash, raided the club around 1am and arrested some patrons.

The dingy club was full to capacity when police conducted a swoop following a public outcry and caught strippers entertaining revelers.

There were also allegations that orgies were being hosted in the controversial club.

The club owner, Mercy Atis, has vowed to continue running the club even after police shut it down.

She took to her Instagram account and announced that the club is open for business.

The defiant lady, who once worked as a sex worker in a foreign country, further said that she will also be stripping on the poles tonight.

“Tonight, I will be personally strip dancing at @clubmotherlandkitengela alongside other strippers. I am going to climb that pole,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST