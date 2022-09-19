Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed not to do any business with the government.

In a social media post on Monday, Gachagua said when he was elected as Deputy President, he surrendered all his companies to his sons and asked them not to do business with the government to avoid conflict of interest.

“I want to tell Kenyans that I will not do business with the government. I have handed over one or two companies to my son to continue the family business,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua also said he is yet to move to Deputy President’s residence in Karen but said he will soon move once he adjusts himself to settle in the palatial home.

“The things that are going on around me are very momentous. I am yet to acclimatize, digest, and accept the new situation and the status and all. It is very overwhelming and I will need to take some time but in due course, I will move into the official residence,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.