Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has opened a battlefront with President William Ruto.

This is after she vowed never to allow him to use the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to achieve his agenda.

In a recorded Televised address to Senators attending an induction retreat in Naivasha, Koome maintained that CDF was illegal and she will not allow Ruto to implement it.

She revealed the reasons why the Supreme Court declared the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) illegal, saying the kitty offends the division of functions between National and County Governments.

She called upon senators to play an authoritative role in protecting their constitutional mandate of oversight over devolved units.

Koome used the opportunity to reveal that it was for the same reason that the Supreme Court declared CDF illegal.

“More recently in the CDF Case (2022), the Supreme Court held that it is unconstitutional to allocate funds to the CDF before the division of revenue between the national and county governments,” said the CJ.

“In addition, it was the position of the Court that it offended the division of functions between national and county governments to allow the CDF, an instrumentality of the national government, to undertake functions devolved to the counties.”

Although CDF is null and void, Ruto has assured MPs that they will get the funds under his government.

It now remains to be seen whether Ruto will disobey the court order or not, considering that the he had heaped praises on Koome and the Supreme Court just a few days ago for upholding his victory and vowed to always respect the court rulings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.