Saturday, September 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has vowed never to entertain former Prime Minister Raila Odinga like his predecessors, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting in Naivasha, Ruto ruled out a handshake with Raila and his team, saying he will not appoint any member of Azimio to serve in his government.

According to Ruto, he wants a vibrant Opposition to keep his administration in check.

“We want to run an accountable government. So we appreciate their role and wish them well in their role but we will play ours as effectively as we can.”

“We welcome our competitors’ assertions that they will take their oversight roles seriously. We are ready to be accountable,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto took the opportunity to encourage Kenya Kwanza legislators to be active in Parliament to ensure they speak when needed to speak and support his legislative agenda for Kenya to move forward.

“Make use of the stage in Parliament: it can make or unmake your career. Why look for a premium stage then abscond?” he wondered.

“Let us take the responsibility put on our shoulders by Kenyans seriously,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.