Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has ruled out joining President-elect William Ruto’s Government.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo dismissed reports that he met with President-elect William Ruto with an intention of joining him.

At the same time, Kalonzo agreed to remain in Opposition and put Ruto’s Government in check to ensure he fulfils all the promises he made during his campaigns.

He noted that although it is painful after his Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition lost the presidency, five years is a short period of time and that for the sake of the country and its stability, they are ready to take up the opposition role with gusto, to make sure the government of the day delivers.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto made a lot of promises to Kenyans, therefore the need for a strong Opposition to push his government to deliver to Kenyans.

He insists that if he were to join Kenya Kwanza, it will happen in the full glare of the public and would have been ratified by his party and further the Azimio-OKA and announced to the public.

Kalonzo warned those propagating lies that he is joining Kenya Kwanza Alliance to stop the speculations.

This comes even as he officially congratulated Ruto on his win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.