Friday, September 23, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has threatened to lead the final rites of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party if he is not appointed to the National Assembly’s Public Account Committee (PAC)

According to the fiery lawmaker, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, had initially promised to appoint him to the committee, but he has instead appointed nominated Member of Parliament John Mbadi to the powerful committee.

In reaction to Mbadi’s appointment on Thursday, Babu said that will happen over his dead body and there will be consequences.

“With Due respect, why should Hon John Mbadi come down from the position of Majority leader to PAC chair which was reserved for me? This will not happen!!! Over my dead body…Young people must get their space… it’s now or never.

“He has been rewarded through Nomination,” Mbadi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST