Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has warned newly elected lawmakers to be prepared to spend more because Kenyan voters are so demanding.

Speaking during the MPs induction workshop at Safari Park hotel on Monday, Wetangula, who is a former Bungoma County senator, said Kenyan lawmakers have been turned into local ATMs that dispense cash to electorates at any given time.

He further said many roles of MPs, most of which are not enlisted in the constitution, require resources to undertake.

Wetangula promised to avail enough resources to the lawmakers to discharge the many duties.

‘An MP is a funeral undertaker, midwife, extension officer, vet, counsellor on social issues, and the local ATM. My leadership will ensure that we facilitate you to discharge some of these unexpected duties.” Wetang’ula

He also revealed that he was already engaging the Salaries and Remuneration Commission over MPs’ car allowances, mileage reimbursements, and mortgages.

“Nobody in their right frame of mind will interfere with MPs’ car allowances, mileage allowance and mortgage,” he said.

