Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has warned newly elected lawmakers to be prepared to spend more because Kenyan voters are so demanding.
Speaking during the MPs induction workshop at Safari Park hotel on Monday, Wetangula, who is a former Bungoma County senator, said Kenyan lawmakers have been turned into local ATMs that dispense cash to electorates at any given time.
He further said many roles of MPs, most of which are not enlisted in the constitution, require resources to undertake.
Wetangula promised to avail enough resources to the lawmakers to discharge the many duties.
‘An MP is a funeral undertaker, midwife, extension officer, vet, counsellor on social issues, and the local ATM. My leadership will ensure that we facilitate you to discharge some of these unexpected duties.” Wetang’ula
He also revealed that he was already engaging the Salaries and Remuneration Commission over MPs’ car allowances, mileage reimbursements, and mortgages.
“Nobody in their right frame of mind will interfere with MPs’ car allowances, mileage allowance and mortgage,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
You are now becoming a useless speaker of the low house.
These pigs took a job knowing their SRC salary and the package their are entitled. If it’s not enough they can resign and go to their homes and let those willing to serve serve.
If you increase you salaried let the same be applied to all working staffs, cos they are not there to be taxes to sustain useless politicians.
Are you part of the 50% in Kenya Kwanza government that are deceitful creating problems to shame the president as he does his best for the Republic of Kenya – which ALMIGHTY GOD will not allow to happen.
Inform the 13th politicians for accept the gazetted SRC salary and work: if not satisfied they should resign and get a job.
Yours is not to carry the garbage of greed in service.