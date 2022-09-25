Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – Hollywood actress, Nia Long has broken her silence after learning that fiancé and Boston Celtics basketball club coach, Ime Udoka, cheated on her with one of the club’s staffers.

Boston Celtics suspended Udoka on Thursday, September 22 for violating ethics rules by having a consensual affair with the unnamed staffer.

Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, a former NBA player turned coach, have been together for more than a decade.

They became engaged in 2015 but have never married, though they share a ten-year-old son. She also has another son from a previous relationship.

It is believed she found out about his unfaithfulness through social media

The actress who starred in Fresh Prince of Bel Air alongside Will Smith told TMZ in a statement that she was left ‘blindsided’ by the affair, that comes as she relocates to Boston to be with her longtime beau.

‘The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,’ Long said through her spokeswoman to TMZ.

‘I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events.

‘Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children,’ she said.

In a statement on Thursday night, Udoka said: ‘I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down.

‘I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.

‘Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.’