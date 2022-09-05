Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has pledged to respect the outcome of the Supreme Court in the presidential petition challenging his August 9 victory.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Larmudiac High School, Njoro, Nakuru County, yesterday, Ruto assured his supporters that the Kenya Kwanza brigade will abide by the ruling set for Monday, September 5, 2022.

“Tomorrow (today), the Supreme Court will issue a ruling. We will respect the decision of the Supreme Court because we are law-abiding citizens,” Ruto stated.

He also exuded confidence that there would be a peaceful transition between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta if his win is upheld by the apex court.

If his win stands, the president-elect pledged to ensure that the outgoing president is well taken care of during his retirement.

Ruto was flanked by Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, and other leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.