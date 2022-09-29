Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Singer, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey has denied being responsible for a break up between her husband and his former lover, Selena Gomez.

Selena and Justin began dating in 2010 when the former Disney star was about 18 and Justin, about 16.

The couple’s first big break up happened in 2012 and was followed by a series of makeups and breakups until 2018.

Justin and Hailey, who’d had a previous fling in 2016, rekindled their flame in mid-2018. They were engaged by July and tied the knot two months later.

After years of fan-driven speculation that she ‘stole’ him from Selena Gomez, Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying Justin, 28, had not cheated on Gomez, 30, with her.

Hailey, 26, told show host Alexis Cooper;

”This is so crazy I’ve literally never talked about this ever,’ the model responded after Cooper remarked on how the public was ‘obsessed’ with the relationship between Justin and Selena.

Then Cooper asked outright, ‘Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?’

‘No, not once,’ she stated, adding that she and Justin began ‘hooking up’ after he’d already split from his former on/off girlfriend in early 2018.

‘When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I was raised better than that,’ Hailey stressed.

‘I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for [Justin and Selena] to close that door, but of course, there’s a very long history there and I respect that a lot.

‘I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf’s,’ she explained.

‘A lot of the hate comes from like “oh you stole him” and the fact that he wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but it’s not the case.’

‘There’s a certain numbness that you get,’ she said of coming across hate comments and posts from ‘Jelena’ devotees.

‘It still happens to this day, if I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it,’ she told Cooper.

‘If we have moved on, why can’t you?’

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022