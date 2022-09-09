Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – A vegan influencer says he turned his back on his non-meat eating lifestyle after a dog attacked him.

Mariano de la Canal became angered by animals following the dog attack so he went straight to McDonald’s to have a meat meal.

He told Argentine media that he instantly gave up being a vegan after the dog bite left him “feeling betrayed by the animal kingdom”.

A short while after the attack the influencer, who has more than 455,000 followers on Instagram, says he found himself in the burger joint “automatically” and ordering from the menu.

Speaking to Argentine newspaper Infobae he said: “I stopped being a vegan because a dog bit me, so I got angry and said: ‘I’m campaigning for the animals, and then one of them comes and bites me’. That’s when I stopped being a vegan.”

The 34-year-old, who first became famous in his home country of Argentina after appearing on the reality TV show Showmatch, added: “The truth is that I campaigned for all that, veganism, vegetarianism, all that.” He added: “But a dog bit me on the street and I said: ‘Wow, I’m trying a lot for them and one of their pack comes and bites me!’ So no, I went to McDonald’s, automatically.”