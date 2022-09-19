Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua has said former President Uhuru Kenyatta remains his friend despite castigating him during his swearing-in ceremony as Deputy President at a colourful ceremony held at Kasarani Stadium last week.

In an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanuna on Monday, Gachagua said he will soon meet with the former President to catch up on the old times and make peace.

While terming their bad blood as mere politics, the DP said he would love a chance to catch up with Uhuru as they are still buddies of 20 years.

The former Mathira lawmaker said there was nothing personal about the two and they still remain friends despite having a difference in terms of political ideologies.

“We have no problem with our outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta. We wish him well in retirement. You know he is my buddy of 20 years, and when things settle down, I will look for him and catch up on good times,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.