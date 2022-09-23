Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Singer Tems has recounted how she struggled financially to provide for her family before becoming successful.

In an interview with GQ, Tems revealed that she didn’t become successful overnight. She stated that year before she released her hit song “Mr Rebel”, she was living alone and struggling financially.

The singer said she was putting pressure on herself to help provide for her family, which was difficult without the security of a stable job.

Tems revealed that at some point, she was broke, helpless, and also stole food. She said;

“I couldn’t take care of anybody.

“There were times when I was not just broke – I was broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home.

“I just felt like, What is the point of me existing right now? You have to remember those times. Because that person does not exist anymore.”

The singer further revealed that before getting into the limelight, she had to change her state of mind.

Tems added;

“The decision I made was to not wallow in sadness. This person that can never be anything.

“I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even think of my voice as anything. I just thought, There are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever.”