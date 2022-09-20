Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Robert Lewandowski has said he believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d’Or now he’s with Barcelona.

The Polish striker has missed out on the prestigious award. He was the clear favourite in 2020 before France football made the decision to cancel it due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was then pipped by Lionel Messi the following year after the Argentine forward won the Copa America.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer and has made a brilliant start, scoring 11 goals in eight games.

Speaking over the weekend, the 34-year-old said: ‘I didn’t expect the Barca fans to start singing for me at the Camp Nou so quickly. It makes me feel like I’ve been here for a long time. ‘ as per reports from Marca.

‘Barcelona is the team where the most players have won the Ballon d’Or. I think the path is shorter from Barca than from Bayern.’

Karim Benzema remains the favourite to win the award next after his stunning season with Real Madrid last term.