Friday, September 9, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto has congratulated the National Assembly and Senate for electing Kenya Kwanza Alliance members as their leaders.

In a statement on Thursday, Ruto saluted MPs and Senators for voting for his soldiers.

“I salute MPs for trusting Kenya Kwanza to provide leadership in both Houses, a clear indication of our national support,” Ruto said.

This was after former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula on Thursday won the National Assembly Speaker seat after his rival Kenneth Marende conceded defeat in the second round of voting.

In the first round, Wetang’ula got 215 votes against Azimio’s Marende who got 130.

He replaces Justin Muturi, who served as a speaker for 10 years.

Former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was elected as the speaker of the Senate.

Kingi garnered 46 out of the 67 votes, having an absolute majority.

His election came shortly after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka withdrew from the race.

Kingi replaced Kenneth Lusaka who was elected Bungoma governor.

To that effect, the President-elect also congratulated Kingi and Wetang’ula for being elected as speakers in both houses.

