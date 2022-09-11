Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – US actress and TV host, Kelly Ripa, has revealed how she once passed out while having sex with husband, Mark Consuelos.

She made the revelations in her upcoming new memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.

In an excerpt that appeared in Haute Living, the ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ co-host reveals the story was put in a chapter of the book she dubbed “Don’t Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes.”

Kelly, 51 says in 1997 when she was a new mom to then 6-month-old Michael, and three years after tying the knot with Consuelos.

She was in the middle of morning sex when, suddenly, she passed out, but it was not because of Consuelos’ sexual prowess unlike many would like to think, it was because of two large cysts growing on her ovaries.

The next thing Ripa says she wakes up in the hospital with her hubby sitting next to her nonchalantly eating snacks.

The excerpt continues with Ripa opening her eyes while on a hospital bed.

“My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away,” she writes.

“Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst.”

The most shocking part, however, is not that she landed in the hospital — and she can say that now in hindsight — but the fact she ended up in the hospital looking like, her words, a “dime store prostitute.”

According to the book, Consuelos hastily dressed Ripa in a 1980s-style French-cut leotard and red “f**k me” Manolo Blahniks, plus a pair of her hubby’s oversized Juventus warm-up pants with side snaps.

“Here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need,” Ripa writes in the book. “It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to.”