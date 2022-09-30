Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – First Lady Rachel Ruto yesterday confessed her undying love for the love of her life, the Commander-in-Chief and President William Ruto.

In a long post, Rachel, who accompanied Ruto to Parliament where he made his inaugural address to the joint sitting of Parliament, reminisced the old times when they had nothing after getting married in 1991.

She touchingly recounted how her husband started life from the bottom in 1991 when they tied the knot.

Memories of the humble house she and her hubby lived in Dagoretti flooded the First Lady’s thoughts as she sat in Parliament yesterday.

She narrated how they had nothing but each other, hope, and faith, until 1997 when their lives changed after Ruto, who she often calls Bill, won the Parliamentary seat.

“Gradually he rose through the political ranks, assuming new leadership roles. Bill no longer belonged to us. He was the property of the electorates. The public, the people he led, and I became a mother to many. Our doors were opened, every day, to the needs of the people,” she narrated.

Rachel vowed to remain a good and submissive wife to Ruto and support him in every way, saying she will never mess things up.

“I still want to be the Chebet he married three decades ago. His supportive wife Chichi, caring mother of his children and the accommodative First Lady of the People of Kenya,” she confessed.

She warmly and publicly declared that she loves her husband whom she warmly calls Bill and vowed to continue being by his side.

“You are a great man with an exceptional story, go and make this country great and exceptional. I love you. Kenya loves you,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.