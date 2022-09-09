Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared screenshots of messages from a man asking her out.

The man in the messages he sent to the lady, stated that he wants to take their friendship to another level and also listed what he expects they would be get from the relationship.

He thenadded his blood group at the end of the message.

Reacting to this, @lohwis disclosed that she loves the man’s energy and audacity. She also revealed she looks forward to ”engaging with him.”

She tweeted