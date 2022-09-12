Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has come to the defense of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed over claims that he conned him money meant to hire agents to oversee the August 9th General Election.

In a statement, Raila, through his Presidential Campaign Secretariat Spokesperson Makau Mutua, rubbished the claims noting that no penny was misappropriated.

According to Mutua, Junet was a campaign leader and did not handle the funds meant for agents.

He noted that he knew the people that let Raila Odinga down and Junet is not one of them and neither are agents.

“We have seen shameful and disgusting attacks on some members of our Campaign on the question of agents. Defamatory and obviously false allegations of the misappropriation of campaign funds are flying on social media. Specifically, I have seen scurrilous attacks on Hon. Junet Mohamed accusing him of misappropriating funds meant for agents.”

“Let me state without equivocation that Hon Mohamed was a campaign lead in the field supporting the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga. He at no time-even once-handled funds meant for agents. Nor did Mr. Mohamed have anything whatsoever to do with the management of agents,” read the statement in part.

In the letter, Mutua maintained that agents hired by the Alliance fulfilled their tasks, noting that ensuring a free and fair election was not their mandate.

“Importantly, let me state clearly that the issue of agents was not the cause of a bungled election.”

“We must appreciate that it is not the responsibility of candidates to protect the vote, or conduct a free and fair election.”

“That constitutional duty lies squarely with the IEBC working in concert with relevant institutions. No one should blame Azimio or our candidates for stolen votes or a fatally flawed election,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.