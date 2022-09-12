Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Vibrant Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior has blamed Azimio Lawyers for lying to Raila Odinga to seek redress at the Supreme Court with weak evidence that William Ruto rigged the election.

Speaking over the weekend, Kilonzo noted that he knew the petition filed by Raila Odinga challenging Ruto’s victory was not watertight and would be thrown out by the Supreme Court for lacking merit, saying it was such a weak case.

According to him, he had already told Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo, who was among Azimio’s lawyers, before the team formally lodged the petition at the apex court, seeking to nullify William Ruto’s win.

“I told Maanzo before the petition that they will lose that case, even before they went to court. If the man who was leading us had already ditched the party and moved elsewhere, how were we supposed to win the case?” the county boss posed, seemingly referring to his predecessor Kivutha Kibwana’s move to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“If we did not have agents, how were we supposed to win? We were beaten squarely in broad daylight.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.